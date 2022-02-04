Spain holidays: Relief for British tourists as Spain ditches one of its toughest Covid ru | Travel News | Travel





Masks are currently mandatory both indoors and outdoors in Spain. However, from next week people will no longer need to wear one outside.

According to the Minister of Health, Carolina Darias, the measures could be dropped as early as February 10. She said: “The idea is that it will be published in the Official State Gazette on Wednesday and can be effective as of Thursday.” Spain made masks mandatory outdoors on Christmas Eve as an Omicron wave exploded across the country. The rule meant that tourists had to wear masks at beaches, swimming pools and while out for a walk. READ MORE: ‘Disrespectful’ Spanish people share their view of Britons in Spain

The rule was unpopular with some scientific experts who said that Covid was very unlikely to spread outdoors. They said that contagion is far more likely to occur in closed spaces, or at social or family gatherings. Darias added: “I confirm that next Tuesday we will take the Royal Decree to the Council of Ministers by virtue of which we will eliminate the mandatory use of masks outdoors.” She had previously said she wanted the measure to be relaxed “as soon as possible”. DON’T MISS

British tourists cannot travel to Spain unless they are fully vaccinated and will need a booster jab if their second vaccine was more than 270 days ago. The country is one of the UK’s most popular tourist destinations and many Britons travel there every year. Until February 11, Britons will need to take a lateral flow test on or before day two after arrival in the UK. After that date, fully vaccinated British tourists will no longer be required to take a test after international travel. Additional reporting by Rita Sobot.





