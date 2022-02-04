Star Wars leak: Luke Skywalker teams up with Ahsoka Tano to 'rescue captured Jedi' | Films | Entertainment

This week’s episode of The Book of Boba Fett progressed Luke Skywalker’s story even further. The Jedi Master was shown training his first-ever Padawan for the first time: Grogu. On top of this, he was also seen working alongside the iconic Star Wars hero Ahsoka Tano. But in an upcoming TV show, the pair are going to be working hard to rescue a time-lost hero.

This new information comes from noted Star Wars leaker Mike Zeroh. However, it is important to note that not all of his leaks have always been 100 percent accurate, so take this with a large grain of salt.

With that said, the YouTuber has described some upcoming scenes on Disney Plus involving Luke and Ahsoka teaming up with Din Djarin and Grogu to infiltrate a villain’s base. During their ransacking of the base, Luke and Ahsoka will reportedly come into contact with two Sith Inquisitor-like warriors armed with lightsabers. Fans of the franchise will recall the Sith Inquisitors were trained by Darth Vader to snuff out and destroy any remaining Jedi across the galaxy.

Zeroh said: “This is planned to be a big lightsaber duel between Luke and Ahsoka and these Inquisitor-like figures that are actually protecting this large scale base.”

Even more interesting is who this base belongs to.