State pension fury: Inflation comparison shows savers 'getting no protection whatsoever' | Personal Finance | Finance





The Bank of England is expected to raise interest rates today in response to growing inflation in the UK. Futures markets have bet that the central bank is certain to lift interest rates by 0.25 percentage points to 0.5 per cent in its first back-to-back rate rise since 2004. It has also been reported that the Bank will have to once again revise its forecasts for inflation. Quarterly inflation figures have exceeded Bank officials’ predictions for the past three quarters.

The 5.4 percent rate of inflation recorded in December, a 30-year high, was 0.8 percentage points above the rate predicted in November’s report, and exceeded the 0.6 percentage point shortfall seen in the previous month. The situation has proven difficult for many in the UK, with the cost of living crisis causing those with less spending power into tough decisions. This includes many people on the state pension, whose payment increase for 2022 now pales into insignificance when compared to current prices. The state pension, as things stand, will increase by 3.1 percent, in line with September’s inflation figure. Having expected an 8.3 percent rise in line with average earnings, pensioners were dealt a blow when the Government announced last year it would suspend the triple lock and essentially ignore the earnings figures.

This now means that state pensions will rise by 3.1 percent while inflation is predicted to reach levels of six to seven percent in 2022. Helen Morrissey of Hargreaves Lansdown spoke to Express.co.uk, and explained how the current cost of living crisis could impact people. She said: “Obviously a lot of people are dependent on the state pension, but I think you’d have to be pretty wealthy to be able to discount the state pension. It’s pretty much the backbone of the vast majority of people’s retirement income. “At the time that the triple lock suspension was announced, we knew that inflation was rising but we didn’t expect to be in the position where we are now. “They are getting 3.1 percent in April, but when you look at it, inflation is currently in excess of five percent and could hit as high as seven. “There’s no protection whatsoever, particularly those who are dependent on the state pension. READ MORE: Staggering difference between retirement age in EU and UK mapped

To help struggling families deal with the blow, a £5billion to £6billion Government-backed loan scheme is to be launched, allowing suppliers to borrow money to cover upfront energy costs, the Independent reports. Baroness Ros Altmann, a former pensions minister, also told Express.co.uk in November that those reliant on their state pension will face a difficult 2022 after the triple lock was ditched. She said: “We already know that pensioners were struggling to make ends meet if they only had the state pension payments, and given the rise of prices is affecting basic goods like food and energy, they will increasingly this winter have to choose between keeping warm and keeping fed. “It could well cost lives. “The fact is the Government has taken money off the poorest people in the country, and I don’t believe that is fair. “I believe that is an absolute betrayal, I really do feel this was a very wrong decision. “I hope the fuss we make this year will mean that this doesn’t happen again.”









