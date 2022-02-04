The one son the Queen has always had 'very strong connection' with - 'Immensely proud'

“She demonstrated this desire for instance on international trips where she would pass her children to the staff if they appeared to be tired or getting a little unruly – instead surging ahead with Philip and leaving her brood with their aides.

“This is in direct contrast to nowadays, as we regularly see William and Kate with the royal children playing and even chastising them when appropriate.

“They are very happy for the world to see them in that way, whereas years ago it wasn’t so normal for such behaviours to be visible.

“Instead, the Queen has kept a very divisible line between her family and her duty.”