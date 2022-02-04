As well as being one of rock music’s great photographers, an animal rights activist who changed how people think about vegetarianism, Linda Eastman was the love of Paul McCartney’s life. She was the muse behind a great chunk of the former Beatles’ work and ‘Maybe I’m Amazed’ is a song about his adoration for the one he deemed to save him. It’s a song that captures his complete infatuation following the break up of The Fab Four and how she guided him through it.

The couple first met when Linda’s photography work took her to London in May 1967 and, during her time in the English capital, she would meet her soulmate, Paul McCartney, at the Bag O’Nails club. Whilst she was still in London, she met Paul once again four days later at the launch party for Sgt. Pepper’s Lonely Hearts Club Band at Brian Epstein’s house and spent most of the evening chatting with the star. But she then travelled back to New York and fell out of contact with the singer.

Then, twelve months later, when Macca was in the Big Apple and only had one meeting on his mind — Linda. They reconvened, got to know each other once more and, a few months later, she went to London to stay with him. The two of them were totally in love and the next time she came out to Blighty with her daughter, Heather, Paul managed to persuade them both to move to London permanently after forming a bond with both the Eastman girls.

The couple were soon married, joining matrimony in a small civil ceremony at Marylebone Town Hall on March 12th, 1969. During their joyous 29-year marriage, the McCartney’s had four children together. They also formed Wings together who was one of the most successful groups in the ’70s as well as creating Paul’s first album since leaving The Beatles, Ram, with one another.

Linda changed McCartney’s life in a positive way from the moment they first met and his tribute to her on ‘Maybe I’m Amazed’ is not only the greatest track on his solo album McCartney, but one of the finest from his post-Beatles career. “Written in London, at the piano,” McCartney said in 1970. “With the second verse added slightly later, as if you cared. A movie was made, using Linda’s slides and edited to this track.” But how did Linda inspire such a moving piece?

The Beatles break-up had hit him hard even though he knew it was inevitable. As the world turned face to point the finger at Paul McCartney for breaking up the biggest band in the world, Linda remained his rock throughout. She was the shining light during this dark period and her guidance made him stay strong through a time of such uncertainty. “Maybe I’m amazed at the way you love me all the time, Maybe I’m afraid of the way I love you,” McCartney sings on the track straight from the heart.

‘Maybe I’m Amazed’ was his way of thanking Linda for pulling him through the split of The Beatles and is a song that captures his love for her. Linda, in short, gave him a reason to still be happy. He had lost the only constant in his adult life, The Beatles, and found Linda to be the only foundation he could rely on.

In 2004, McCartney went as far to say that “the song he would like to be remembered for in the future,” which shows how much Linda meant to him that the sentimentality of ‘Maybe I’m Amazed’ means more to him than anything The Beatles produced.

Watch the heartfelt video featuring Linda’s photography, below.