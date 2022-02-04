This Is Us: Kevin‘s Relationship Failures Still Haunt Him

Kevin is haunted by his past relationships, and This Is Us’ final season is finally the time for him to take responsibility for his failures.

Kevin’s love life on This Is Us has always been somewhat messy. In Season 6, Episode 5, “Heart and Soul,” Randall even refers to Kevin as a serial monogamist. Kevin’s ex Cassidy returned to the picture and some fans thought that meant she would be his future wife. While that theory hasn’t yet been fully disproven, the romance between them is far from rekindled. Instead her appearance has reminded Kevin of his relationship failures — and that they continue to haunt him even now.





Kevin invited Cassidy to the dream house he was building for Rebecca, where they spent time with Nicky and his new girlfriend Edie. But while Nicky was enjoying his new relationship, Kevin got caught up in the whirlwind of emotions he always experiences with women. He spent dinner making heart eyes at Cassidy and asked her to get ice cream with him that evening — but when he tried to hold her hand, she rejected him.

When Kevin invited Cassidy up for the weekend in the first place, it was because she’d been telling him about the difficult time she’d been having since her divorce was finalized. She explained that she had a darkness in her that she was working on, and that she believed her darkness and Kevin’s darkness were not good for each other. She also bluntly called him a “handsome wrecking ball.” Cassidy said that he blows up women’s lives when he loves them, and she couldn’t afford to have that happen to her. She asked him to leave her in peace.





Her assessment of him is right, too. Kevin married his high school sweetheart Sophie very young and then cheated on her, blowing up their relationship and her life. He and Sophie later got back together and tried to make things work, but Kevin spectacularly destroyed that when he hit rock bottom in his alcoholism. Zoe and Kevin broke up when they realized they would never agree on the choice to have a family or not and Kevin caused problems in her life for a while too. Most recently and significantly, Kevin had a one night stand with Madison that resulted in twins and a cancelled wedding.

Madison called off the wedding when Kevin couldn’t tell her that he loved her. He was so caught up in the idea of having a family that he pushed their relationship towards the altar without any regard for Madison’s happiness. After Madison started seeing Eli from her book club, Kevin felt jealous and was cold towards her new love interest. He broke Madison’s heart when he didn’t fall in love with her but now he’s trying to lay claim on her out of his own selfishness.

Though his failed relationships are still haunting him, it does seem like This Is Us is forcing Kevin to take some real responsibility for his actions and move forward. After Cassidy called him out, Kevin extended an olive branch to Eli and seemed to genuinely want Madison to move on and to be happy. That hasn’t gotten audiences any closer to learning the identity of his future wife, but Kevin will get closer closer to finding this mystery woman now that he’s finally starting to deal maturely with the ghosts of his past.





