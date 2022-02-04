Vladimir Putin's evil plans to invade Ukraine exposed with ‘very graphic’ video | World | News





Ned Price, the US State Department spokesman, said: “The production of this propaganda video is one of a number of options that the Russian government is developing as a fake pretext to initiate and potentially justify military aggression against Ukraine.” Jonathan Finer, US deputy national security adviser, said: “We don’t know definitively that this is the route they are going to take, but we know that this is an option under consideration.” Mr Finer, speaking to MSNBC, explained the video “would involve actors playing mourners for people who are killed in an event that they would have created themselves”. He added: “That would involve the deployment of corpses to represent bodies purportedly killed, of people purportedly killed in an incident like this.” READ MORE: Vladimir Putin and Xi Jinping to meet TODAY as leaders could shape brewing ‘cold war’

The Pentagon spokesman, John Kirby, said the video would be “very graphic” and that the US believed the plan had the backing of the Kremlin. He claimed: “Our experience is that very little of this nature is not approved at the highest levels of the Russian government.” The Biden Administration said it had learned the plan was to use the video as fabricated evidence of Ukrainian “genocide” against Russian speakers to justify a military intervention from Moscow on Kiev. American intelligence officials and experts involved in the matter say the plan would be an addition to Russia’s push of propaganda and disinformation, which it has been promoting on social media, conspiracy sites and state-controlled media since November last year.

She added: “The UK and our allies will continue to expose Russian subterfuge and propaganda and call it out for what it is.” The Kremlin’s spokesman, Dmitri S. Peskov, was cited as dismissing the allegations by Russian news agencies. “This isn’t the first report of its kind. “Similar things have been claimed before. But nothing ever came of them.” The exposure of the plan comes as an estimated 100,000 Russian troops, tanks, artillery and missiles remain near Ukraine’s border and is the latest sign of escalation in a conflict that took strength in October last year after a brief build-up earlier in April.

The US, UK and the further West have for months accused Moscow of planning to invade its neighbour. Vladimir Putin’s government, however, denies any such intentions. On Tuesday, in his first comments on the crisis in more than a month, Mr Putin accused the West of attempting to push Russia into a war and said America was trying to use a confrontation as a pretext to impose more sanctions on Moscow. Prime Minister Boris Johnson, who on Wednesday spoke of a “clear and present danger” of a Russian attack on Ukraine, made clear what the UK’s stance on the crisis was. Saying he had travelled to Kiev to meet Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelensky to show the country support amid a “very perilous” situation, Mr Johnson claimed: “The mission … was to stand shoulder to shoulder with Ukraine, for our country to show that we stand with the people of Ukraine, and we stand for the sovereign territorial integrity of Ukraine at a very difficult time.”









