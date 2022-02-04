Weight loss: Why strength training is the best for burning fat - without even trying

Weight loss is personal to everyone, but there is one type of exercise which has proven to be the gold standard for burning stubborn fat. The post-workout pump isn’t the only thing you might feel after strength training, in fact, your body is likely to reap the benefits long after you’re done exercising. Adding weight to even the simplest movements could be the key to supercharging your weight loss – and Express.co.uk spoke to the fitness experts to find out why.

Why is strength training better than cardio for weight loss?

While cardio is renowned for its calorie-burning benefits, the long-lasting effects of weighted exercise are simply unmatched by hours spent on a treadmill.

Speaking to Express.co.uk, Elliot Upton, head of online training at Ultimate Performance said: “After a good weights session, you’ll be burning more calories for longer.

“Weight training, done properly, will increase the amount of muscle tissue you have, which is going to increase your metabolic rate.

“For example, a well-executed full-body training session will likely elevate your EPOC – your ‘excess post-exercise oxygen consumption – sometimes known as the ‘calorie afterburn effect’, for up to 48 hours after.”

Swapping cardio movement for strength training helps you to burn fat, without eating into the body’s muscle mass.

