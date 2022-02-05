2 in critical condition, several injured after avalanches near Pemberton

At least five people were injured after two avalanches near Pemberton, B.C.

According to B.C. Emergency Health Services, emergency crews responded to the incidents around 1 p.m. on Saturday.

Two patients in serious condition and a third patient with unknown injuries were transported to a clinic in Whistler.

Two patients in critical condition were airlifted to Vancouver General Hospital.

Pemberton Search and Rescue is on scene, said Tiffany Akins with the Provincial Health Services Authority.

BCEHS deployed four ambulances, a support vehicle and a helicopter in Pemberton.

CBC News has requested more information from Pemberton Search and Rescue and Pemberton Fire Rescue.