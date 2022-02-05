Barcelona official resigns after calling Rafael Nadal 'enemy of the state' | Tennis | Sport

Barcelona official Alfons Godall has resigned from the club after labelling Australian Open champion Rafael Nadal as an “enemy of the state.” Godall was working as Barcelona Foundation’s vice-president when he made the scathing remarks on Monday morning.

Nadal, who is a well-known supporter of Real Madrid, became the most successful men’s tennis player of all-time on Sunday as he defeated Daniil Medvedev in the Melbourne final to win a record 21st Grand Slam trophy.

And that prompted Godall to take to Twitter to promulgate his extraordinary views on the player.

In his tweet, Godall changed the superstar’s surname to “Navidad” – Spanish for Christmas.

“Rafael Navidad has made me uncomfortable from day one,” Godall wrote.

“I have him in the same group as La Roja [the nickname for the Spanish national team], Real Madrid, [Fernando] Alonso and everything that represents the enemy state.”

