Boris Johnson pays tribute to Queen in special message marking Platinum Jubilee





The monarch, 95, celebrates 70 years on the throne on Sunday. The Prime Minister was among those honouring the Queen on the historic milestone.

Mr Johnson said: “Today marks a truly historic moment as Her Majesty The Queen becomes the first British monarch to celebrate a Platinum Jubilee. “Throughout her seven-decade reign, she has shown an inspirational sense of duty and unwavering dedication to this nation. “I pay tribute to her many years of service and look forward to the summer when we will be able to come together as a country to celebrate her historic reign.” Earlier in the week, the Prime Minister told MPs in the Commons: “While it is a moment for national celebration it will be a day of mixed emotions for Her Majesty as the day also marks 70 years since the death of her beloved father, George VI.

“I know that the whole House will want to join me in thanking Her Majesty for her tireless service. “We look forward to celebrating her historic reign with a series of national events in June.” The Queen has seen 14 prime ministers come and go from her first, the Second World War leader Sir Winston Churchill, to the present premier Mr Johnson. READ MORE: Queen grips walking stick during first official engagement of the year

The monarch has shared a written message to the nation on her Platinum Jubilee renewing her lifelong pledge of duty despite approaching her 96th birthday and vowing to continue to “serve you with all my heart”. The Queen, who acceded to the throne on February 6 1952 on the death of her father George VI, said: “As we mark this anniversary, it gives me pleasure to renew to you the pledge I gave in 1947 that my life will always be devoted to your service.” Looking forward to the rest of her Jubilee year, she wrote: “As I look ahead with a sense of hope and optimism to the year of my Platinum Jubilee, I am reminded of how much we can be thankful for.

“These last seven decades have seen extraordinary progress socially, technologically and culturally that have benefitted us all; and I am confident that the future will offer similar opportunities to us and especially to the younger generations in the United Kingdom and throughout the Commonwealth.” The Queen also used the historic milestone to shape the future of the monarchy. In a huge intervention, she expressed her “sincere wish” that Camilla will be known as Queen Consort when Prince Charles becomes King.









Source link

Related