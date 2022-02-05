Brexit Britain in huge boost as new £4bn gigafactory to provide 8,000 jobs: 'Significant'

Last month, it was announced that Britishvolt is set to benefit from a £100million investment from the Government as they seek to build Britain’s first large-scale “gigafactory”. The new electric car battery factory will be built near Blyth, in Northumberland, and is one of two major UK battery manufacturing projects. The electric battery start-up also secured £1.7billionn from Tritax Group, a real estate investor, alongside the fund manager abrdn.

Britishvolt expects to be able to start construction in April, on the site of a former power plant’s coal store.

The start-up is expected to have a significant impact on the UK’s electric vehicle industry, as the presence of a battery manufacturer would incentivise EV producers to manufacture their vehicles here.

Speaking to Express.co.uk, Graham Hoare, the President of BritishVolt, spoke about the incredible impact the gigafactory would have on the North East’s economy, along with the UK.

He said: “The Gigafactory is a significant investment in the North East, it’s about £4billion of investment.