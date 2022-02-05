British expat says ‘worrying' sign in Ukraine makes threat 'serious' ‘Gives you a signal!’ | World | News





Dave Basset of Random Dave Vlogs spoke to Express.co.uk about life on the ground in Ukraine and what preparations he and others have made if Russia invades. While Mr Basset explained many civilians were living life as normal, he noted a change in travel advice from the UK Foreign Office which made him “pay attention” and take an invasion threat seriously. He added while he does not know what is going on behind the scenes, the change to all but essential travel to Ukraine had made him “worried” as he and other expats make contingency plans for a potential conflict.

Mr Basset moved from Devon to Bila Tserkva, which is 50 miles south of the capital Kyiv, where he lives with his family. Speaking to Express.co.uk, Mr Basset was asked what he had seen or heard while living in Ukraine which had made him worried about a potential Russian invasion. He explained: “What worried me was looking at the travel advice, whereas before it was don’t travel to Crimea and we know there’s already friction. “But the rest of Ukraine, that’s fine to travel to.

“So that worried me as now they’ve changed that to don’t travel to Ukraine at all, unless essential, so it just gives you a signal and indication that sources are taking this seriously. “So you’ve got to take it seriously to a point as well. “We don’t know everything that’s going on behind the scenes, of course, we’re not intelligence, but you do have to pay attention. “So that’s what got me a little worried and the fact that also they were saying British citizens who are British nationals, they need to register with the FCDO.”

He said: “That’s the only information at the moment and that’s why I feel it’s important not to rely on one source, you need to have a plan yourself. “But if things do come to a head, yes I do hope the UK Government would be transparent and would give you the relevant information if you need it.” The filmmaker also revealed he has a grab bag just in case he needs to leave quickly and has come up with the quickest routes to the nearest airports and border crossings. Mr Basset also said it was “worrying” to see Western embassy staff being evacuated from the country but stressed many Ukrainians were carrying on as normal. The US has claimed Russia will use a “false-flag” operation to justify an invasion of Ukraine. Military officials suggested Russia would create a graphic video showing a Ukrainian attack on Russian territory, which Russia denied. Prime Minister Boris Johnson visited Ukraine this week to meet with President Volodymyr Zelenskiy to show UK support against Russian aggression. Mr Johnson said: “This is a clear and present danger. We see large numbers of troops massing, we see preparations for all kinds of operations that are consistent with an imminent military campaign.” Mr Johnson added economic sanctions had been drawn up to react to the “first toe cap” that crossed the Ukraine border.









