British expats: Costa del Sol in Spain - best area for Britons is ‘breathtaking’ | Travel News | Travel

Marc added: “When it comes to the type of properties people are looking for right now, it’s all about space, both inside and out.

“Inside, buyers want light-filled rooms with floor-to-ceiling windows, with open plan layouts that they can flex to meet their needs, whether that’s holidaying, working from home or anything else.

“High-speed internet connections are a must.”

Since Brexit, many Britons have chosen to buy holiday homes rather than relocate to Spain.