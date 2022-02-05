Briton shares how dream holidays 'definitely' improved mental health - 'makes me happier' | Travel News | Travel

“When I had Lyme disease, for several years, my world shrunk.

“I lost friends who didn’t know how to deal with a sick friend. I was quite alone and lost a lot of my self-confidence.

“By travelling and interacting with the world around me, I found a new passion for life. I convinced myself to travel even when I wasn’t feeling well.

“It has brought me happiness, given me a purpose, and has made me a strong, independent woman,” she told Forbes.