Brits brace for 7% price rise in every day goods - worse in 30 years | UK | News





The Bank’s Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) voted 5-4 to raise rates from 0.25 percent to 0.5 percent – marking the first back-to-back rise since 2004, coming after a quarter point increase at its last meeting in December. Four of the nine members called for a steeper rate increase – to 0.75 percent – to help put the brakes on rampant inflation. Former Deputy Governor of the Bank of England Sir John Gieve warned the huge hike is “going to get worse”.

Speaking to LBC, Sir John said: “The prices on average for the average household have gone up five and a bit percent in the last year and that number’s going to get worse. “The Bank of England have just said they expect it to reach seven by the spring. “That’s the highest inflation has been since 1992, 30 years.” He added: “People will find things are more expensive. READ MORE: Priti Patel warned over refugees: ‘Be honest with the public’

“The main thing driving inflation in the last month has been energy, gas and electricity. “We saw massive increases yesterday to come in in April but actually goods have been going up. “Food prices have been going up and there have been shortages in a lot of markets which have led to prices of goods to go up. “It isn’t just energy, it’s got wider across the economy.”

It came as the Bank cautioned that rocketing energy prices will drive inflation to an eye-watering peak of 7.25 percent in April, which is the highest level since August 1991. In a gloomy prediction for under-pressure households, the Bank said this will see disposable incomes, post tax and inflation, fall by around 2 percent – the worst impact since Bank records began in 1990. Ofgem’s 54 percent energy price cap increase to around £1,971 in April is the driving force behind the inflation forecast hike, with the Bank predicting around another 10 percent rise in the cap this October. But its forecasts do not take into account the Chancellor’s package of measures announced on Thursday, offering £350 support for the majority of UK households. DON’T MISS Amazon van driver delivering parcel hits and kills beloved dog [INSIGHT]

Bank governor Andrew Bailey said the Government support would help take some of the pressure off households. However, in response to concerns that the Bank’s rate rise comes at the worst time for households, he said: “If we don’t take this action, it (inflation) would be even worse.” He added: “We have not raised interest rates today because the economy is roaring away. “An increase in Bank rate is necessary because it is unlikely that inflation will return to target without it.”









