Cancer screening plan at shops and soccer grounds

Sajid Javid wants cancer services to learn from rapid scientific progress made in the pandemic – but he admitted England needed to “go further” in improving treatment, including vaccines. He opened a call for evidence on a ten-year plan for a “national war on cancer”, in a speech at the Francis Crick Institute yesterday to mark World Cancer Day. Mr Javid told the north London audience: “I lost my dad to this vicious disease and I know all too well the grief and the heartbreak that this brings.

“When it comes to cancer, there isn’t a moment to spare. If he had been diagnosed a bit earlier, he may still be with us.”

Mr Javid said there are 166,000 cancer deaths a year – a “daunting statistic” – with a UK diagnosis every 90 seconds.

He set an ambition of exceeding the NHS long-term plan for 75 percent of diagnoses to be made at stage one and stage two by 2028.

Mr Javid said: “The majority of deaths from cancer come because we sadly catch it too late.

“Detecting the disease early can save time, save money but, most importantly, can save lives.”

He said one-stop community diagnostic centres should produce two million scans in the first year and trucks with diagnostic equipment have brought “phenomenal” results after successful pilots.