Chinese official drags away reporter during Winter Olympics broadcast | World | News

Disturbing footage shows the moment Dutch TV anchor Sjoerd den Daas was grabbed by a sinister Chinese official donning a red armband as he reported live from the Winter Olympics in Beijing on Friday. Despite efforts by the Dutchman to continue his report, the ferocious state agent continued grabbing and shoving the NOS reporter before the station was forced to cut back to the studio, ending the broadcast.

During a routine report from the Winter Olympic Games Opening Ceremony, Mr den Daas is suddenly pounced upon by a suspected Chinese agent.

Amid the scuffle, Mr den Daas says: “You can tell we are being removed!

“We have been removed from a different location before.

“So I fear we will have to come back to you at a later point!”

