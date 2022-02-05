Commission OKs pursuit of properties along lower Yellowstone River | State & Regional





Two parcels along the lower Yellowstone River will be pursued for acquisition by Montana Fish, Wildlife & Parks.

On Friday the Fish and Wildlife Commission approved the agency’s pursuit of 328 acres known as Wildcat Bend in Rosebud County and 20 acres called the Cracker Box property in Dawson County. Both are on the north side of the river.

“These two properties are really exciting first steps,” said Noah Marion, state policy director for Wild Montana.

The 2021 Montana Legislature approved $4 million for acquisitions along the river to fill in existing gaps between existing river access sites, campgrounds and boat launches.

The Cracker Box site will do that, providing access along a 30-mile stretch that would be 13 miles upstream from Black Bridge fishing access site at Glendive and 18 miles downstream from Fallon Bridge FAS.

Wildcat Bend, although only two miles upstream from Far West FAS, is valued for its wildlife habitat and possible use for hunting, hiking and fishing.

Following the commission’s approval the department will conduct its due diligence before returning to the group for final purchase approval. The agency will also present two more parcels for consideration in March.

The work is the culmination of a grassroots process that began in 2019 with Eastern Montana residents.

“It’s about time that Montanans understand that Eastern Montana goes far beyond Billings,” said Christine Whitlatch, who worked as a community liaison early in the process.

