The last of the nine series aired in 1977, but the comedy show is still hugely popular amongst fans.

Besides Arthur, David Jason (Only Fools and Horses) was David Croft’s first choice for Lance Corporal Jones, while Jimmy Perry wanted Jack Haig, who would later star as Monsieur LeClerc in ‘Allo ‘Allo!.

The role of Sergeant Wilson was also originally envisaged for prolific TV actor Robert Dorning, who went on to appear in the classic episode “Something Nasty in the Vault” as a bank inspector.