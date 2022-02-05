After a ton of issues including hit reg, audio, and stream snipers ruined a Warzone stream, Dr Disrespect has declared he’s “uninterested” in the game and doesn’t want to play anymore.

Streamer Herschel “Guy” Beahm IV, aka Dr Disrespect, is known for his candid opinions on the most popular games. He’s had a particularly back and forth relationship with Warzone, seeming to enjoy the core gameplay but blasting its audio, aim assist, and anti-cheat.

The two-time felt particularly fed up after a Warzone stream alongside TimTheTatman, where audio issues, hit registration, and stream snipers ruined the experience. Before logging off, he discussed how several issues have made him “uninterested” in Warzone right now.

Warzone’s Pacific update was the biggest content drop the battle royale had ever seen, bringing an entirely new map, over 40 weapons, and the long-awaited RICOCHET anti-cheat. However, Dr Disrespect has been less than impressed with the majority of these changes.

Although he’s reached this point in the past, it seems the Doc might be reaching breaking point yet again after a number of issues ruined his Rebirth Island stream.

Several times, Doc blasted the game’s audio as players snuck up on him with seemingly no footsteps to be heard. After one particularly frustrating death, Doc declared it’s “god awful” and “the game f**cking sucks!”

But it wasn’t just the audio, as the duo were targeted by stream snipers again and again throughout a game where he said “I don’t want to play this game anymore.” Plus, he was perplexed after none of his Bren shots connected when aimed directly at an enemy.

Doc ended up switching to Overwatch, saying: “I’m uninterested in this game right now.” He admitted that he enjoyed Rebirth at first, but he ended up “extremely disinterested” after all the small issues built up. It’s highly unlikely that this was Dr Disrespect’s last time on Warzone, but we’ll need to wait and see.

Image Credit: Activision / Dr Disrespect