Dragons’ Den cast moved by ‘impressive’ pitch for £100,000 | Personal Finance | Finance

Dupsy Abiola entered the Den in 2012 seeking an investment of £100,000 for 10 percent equity stake in her company. Internavenue.com is an online platform which helps employers find qualified students and graduates for their businesses.

Internavenue.com allows employers to directly search for and find students and graduates with the qualifications that they are looking for without having to post an advert and hoping for the perfect candidate to walk through the door.

Ms Abiola wanted a Dragon on board as they could help her launch her idea to the public.

As it is an online platform, she told Deborah Meaden that the product will constantly be evolving but it is ready to be set live.

Hilary Devey questioned Ms Abiola about her competition. She told her that she employs a lot of graduates, working with different universities and this costs her nothing. She was struggling to see how this could be useful.

