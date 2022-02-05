Fleetwood Mac split: Mick on real reason Stevie Nicks and Christine McVie left the band | Music | Entertainment

Mick and bassist John McVie had remained in Fleetwood Mac. Stevie, Christine and Lindsey reunited with them in 1993 at the request of President-elect Bill Clinton.

The Democrat had made Don’t Stop his campaign song and the five band members were only too happy to perform the Rumours track at his Inaugural Ball. And, indeed, the renewed collaboration didn’t stop there.

After the presidential event, Christine joined Mick and John to work on Fleetwood Mac’s 1995 album Time, which even included Lindsey on backing vocals for one of the tracks.