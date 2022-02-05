GTA 6 Is On The Way, It’s Official | GameSpot News - GS News Updates

Rockstar said in a blog post that the next installment in the Grand Theft Auto series is “well underway.” Whether or not the new game is called GTA 6 or something else remains to be seen. The studio did not reveal any specifics about the new game, which is rumored to have a Fortnite-style evolving map.

Google has reportedly changed the purpose and branding of Stadia’s technology in order to shop the platform’s streaming capabilities to other partners. The platform’s streaming technology is under a new name: Google Stream.

Later in the video, Persia talks about the official Infinity Ward Twitter account confirmed a “new generation” of Call of Duty would be coming soon, telling fans to “stay frosty.” The new game is expected to launch in 2022, following Activision Blizzard’s annual release cycle but there are no official dates announced yet.