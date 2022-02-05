GTA 6 release date: When will the next Grand Theft Auto launch for PS5, Xbox Series X?





GTA 6 has at long last been confirmed, but Grand Theft Auto fans are still none the wiser as to when the release date will be. After years of speculation and rumours, Rockstar Games has at last revealed that development is taking place on GTA 6 – with work on the next Grand Theft Auto game “well underway”. The Red Dead Redemption 2 and Bully makers revealed the surprise GTA 6 in a very low-key way.

In a blog post this week Rockstar Games announced that work on GTA 6 was “well underway”. The GTA makers said: “With the unprecedented longevity of GTAV, we know many of you have been asking us about a new entry in the Grand Theft Auto series. With every new project we embark on, our goal is always to significantly move beyond what we have previously delivered — and we are pleased to confirm that active development for the next entry in the Grand Theft Auto series is well underway. We look forward to sharing more as soon as we are ready, so please stay tuned to the Rockstar Newswire for official details. “On behalf of our entire team, we thank you all for your support and cannot wait to step into the future with you!” While this is the news that GTA fans have been waiting for, it’s still unclear when the GTA 6 release date will be.

With Grand Theft Auto 5, the hit adventure starring Michael, Franklin and Trevor ended up arriving in stores two years after the first trailer debuted. So, given past timescales it still might be awhile till GTA 6 actually ends up releasing. And a wait of a few more years would be in keeping with previous rumours. Last year leaker Tom Henderson – known for his Call of Duty and Battlefield leaks – dropped a truckload of alleged leaked info about GTA 6. It’s been claimed that GTA 6 will see a return to Vice City, that the game will have an evolving world a la Fortnite and that there will be multiple playable characters including the first ever female GTA protagonist.

Henderson also claimed that Rockstar were hoping to release GTA 6 once more PS5 and Xbox Series X consoles were in people’s homes to maximise sales. And, given that stock of the PS5 and Xbox Series X is still hard to come by, it may be a while till that’s the case. In terms of a release date, Henderson previously said the GTA 6 release date could be in 2023 or 2024. But the leaker said that release date window might be a little early, and 2024 or 2025 could be when we see the next Grand Theft Auto drop. In terms of at what point in the year GTA 6 could drop, more modern mainline GTA games have all released around in the fourth quarter. The only exceptions to this are GTA 4 (April), while the upcoming GTA 5 Expanded and Enhanced Edition for PS5 and Xbox Series X is out in March.









