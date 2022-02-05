How Samuel L. Jackson Really Feels About His Relationship With Brie Larson

When it comes down to it, the origin of Samuel L. Jackson and Brie Larson’s friendship dates back to the 2017 movie “Kong: Skull Island.” Set on the eponymous uncharted island, the cast and crew of “Skull Island” spent their time off enduring the bug-infested, Wi-Fi-less conditions of its various tropical filming locations. From Vietnam to Hawaii to Australia, the only thing to do was “interact with each other and talk,” as Jackson told IndieWire.

Thanks to those interactions, the two actors sparked a solid working friendship that would go on to benefit them in “Captain Marvel,” when a youthful, two-eyed Nick Fury encounters his first superhuman in Larson’s Carol Danvers. “We know each other very well,” Jackson said. “We do better back and forth, we do laugh easily between the two of us.”

In the midst of filming “Skull Island,” Jackson was the one urging Larson to stay on set rather than fly out and accept her numerous awards for “Room,” to no avail. And when Larson began casting characters in her own film, “Unicorn Store,” Jackson seemed miffed that Larson never asked him to join, at least until she buckled and offered him a role. Since then, however, the two have remained good friends. Fans can next see them on-screen together in 2023’s “The Marvels.”