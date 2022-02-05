James Martin explains why he's 'not interested' in getting married to longtime girlfriend | Celebrity News | Showbiz & TV

James Martin, 49, has been in a relationship with Louise Davies since 2011. The TV chef revealed in an interview that he is “not interested” in marrying due to catering so many weddings.

Speaking to the Sunday People in 2019, he said: “No, it doesn’t interest me in the slightest, mainly because I’ve catered for so many weddings, really.

“I admire people who do it, that’s fine, but .

“I don’t need to spend 60 grand a day, no, I’m more than happy thanks.”

James said he would rather spend his cash on his hobbies and interests, including his car collection.

READ MORE: Christine Lampard inundated with support amid husband Frank’s move