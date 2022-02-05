Sponsored Video
Jonathan Bailey Of Bridgerton On Female Gaze Season 2


Imma need y’all to film another wedding episode, please.

It’s almost that time of year again…when we all collectively thirst over the steamy periodical drama that is Bridgerton.

Last year, we were treated to some of the most tasteful, posh sex scenes I’ve ever seen on television.

Jonathan Bailey Of Bridgerton On Female Gaze Season 2

Simon and Daphne’s neighbors watching him crack her back like a glow stick outside #bridgerton


@richeclipsee / Via Twitter: @richeclipsee

And since Bridgerton Season 2 is nary but a couple of months away, it’s time we all mentally prepare ourselves.

“There’s so many people who will go, ‘Oh yeah, Bonkerton,'” said Jonathan Bailey (aka Anthony, the oldest Bridgerton bro).


Pascal Le Segretain / Getty Images

“But the female gaze is so important because there are many ways people communicate by sex, and what sex means, and what your body means to someone else. It’s important that there’s an inversion of sexuality and how people are exploited in the storytelling of sex.”


Liam Daniel / ©Netflix / Courtesy Everett Collection

Nicola Coughlan (Penelope Featherington) said that the focus on women’s pleasure in the series is to show that 19th-century women did have real “wants,” even if society didn’t accept it at the time.


David M. Benett / Dave Benett / Getty Images

“It’s going back in time and saying, ‘What were their wants and desires?'” she said. “They weren’t these one-dimensional people who just did needlework. They had real lives and wants and needs and feelings.”


Liam Daniel / ©Netflix / Courtesy Everett Collection

And although fan-favorite Regé-Jean Page will not appear in Season 2 to deliver another staircase sex scene, newcomer Simone Ashley, who plays Kate, promises that this season will be just as sexy as the last.


Frazer Harrison / Getty Images

“There’s always been a familiarity deep down with what Kate wants,” she said. “That’s what I love about shows like Bridgerton and Sex Education: They might be touching on slightly taboo topics, but these characters know what they want.”


Netflix / Via giphy.com

You might recognize Simone as complicated, hot mean girl Olivia on Sex Education.

All I can say is that even though my fave character will no longer be on the show (Simon 😭), I admire a show that can prioritize female pleasure!





Source link

By clicking submit, you agree to share your email address with the site owner and Mailchimp to receive marketing, updates, and other emails from the site owner. Use the unsubscribe link in those emails to opt out at any time.

Processing…
Success! You're on the list.