Julia Fox admits that she clued Drake in on how she was dating his nemesis Kanye West and insists that she and the Canadian rapper were just friends.

Julia Fox, 32, believes honesty is the first policy. Even though Drake, whom she was rumored to be dating, and her current boyfriend Kanye West have feuded in the past, the Uncut Gems star came clean to Drake when she started seeing the “Stronger” rapper. “Obviously when I first started speaking to Ye, like on the phone, I told [Drake], like, immediately, like I think on the first day before it went any further because I’m just an honest person, I guess,” she shared on an episode of her podcast “Forbidden Fruits.”

She also gave the dirty — or in this case, not-so-dirty — details on her relationship with the Canadian rapper. “Nothing really happened. We were just, like, friends hanging out….Yeah, like I wouldn’t say that we were dating,” she revealed. “He’s a great guy and a gentleman and that was it.” She is also ready for everyone to stop talking about what went down between her and the “Hotline Bling” rapper since “that was fully 2020, like, two years ago.”

Julia may be downplaying her relationship with Drake a little but not by much. “Julia and Drake went out on several dates together. Kanye was aware and unbothered,” a source explained to HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY. While the jury is out on whether they were truly “just friends,” it seems their relationship definitely didn’t get intense enough for them to put a label on it.

Regardless of how far she and the “One Dance” artist got, she seems to be pretty happy with Kanye at the moment. On another episode of her podcast, she shared that she thought she enjoyed being with Kanye because they “vibe” off of each other creatively and she sees him as a “genius.” She also noted that their mutual friends thought they were a perfect match and made sense together.

Ye and the actress have certainly proved that they’re in sync on many occasions. The two were spotted wearing a number of matching outfits during Paris Fashion Week. For one red carpet, they twinned in head-to-toe denim and on the following day, they did the same but with leather. Plus, they certainly haven’t been afraid to show some PDA. From lap dances to french kisses, the rapper and actress definitely know how to turn the heat up.