Katie Price's OnlyFans launch hits snag as sexy snaps 'leaked' for free

Katie Price’s exclusive OnlyFans images have reportedly been leaked online for free only days after she attended her grand launch for her account on the content sharing platform.

The 43 year old star was incredibly excited to be turning a corner in her career, as she told reporters she was looking forward to taking back control of her body and her image in the media.

Dressed in a dramatic nun get-up at the event, Katie was eager to take the next step and model plenty of sexy outfits and deliver racy content, but some of the images are already said to be circulating around social media.

Katie is currently charging £11-a-month for a subscription fee to her images.



What’s more, fans can pay even more for the mum-of-five’s most personal and X-rated snaps.

But despite marketing the new shots as completely exclusive, some people signed up to her page are said to have been leaking them around other sites.

The Sun has said that a source revealed the unfortunate situation, but Katie is still satisfied with her decision to sign up to the site.

“Katie had been totally overwhelmed by the response,” the insider told the publication, giving her loads of encouragement for her career shift.



“She’s had a huge amount of interest and lots of people have already subscribed and it’s given her a massive boost,” they continued.

“She’s grateful to each and everyone who has signed up to her content.

“She just wishes she’d done it a long, long time ago.”



While the reality TV star has so far had a range of reviews for her OnlyFans content, there is a huge fanbase that were celebrating at the news Katie had finally decided to join a whole host of other celebrities on the site.

The star’s long-time friend Kerry Katona is also another fan of the platform.

Despite it being early days, Katie has also received praise for specific aspects of her content – including snaps of her feet.

