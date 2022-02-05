Leaker Says Call of Duty 2022 Will Be a Cross-Gen Title

A reputable leaker says that the 2022 Call of Duty game, whatever it may be, will be coming to both current and last generation consoles.

Every single year since Call of Duty 2 released in 2005, there’s been a new Call of Duty game for fans to check out. Some of the most critically-acclaimed Call of Duty titles were developed by Infinity Ward, with the studio creating the original game, its sequel, Call of Duty 4, and the Modern Warfare sub-series, most recently putting out the well-received Call of Duty: Modern Warfare reboot in 2019. Now it looks like Infinity Ward is leading the charge on the 2022 Call of Duty game, though more official details aren’t available at the time of this writing.

GAMERANT VIDEO OF THE DAY

Infinity Ward started some buzz by recently tweeting about a “new generation of Call of Duty” that would be “coming soon.” Some fans took this to mean that the 2022 Call of Duty game would be only for PS5 and Xbox Series X, leaving PS4 and Xbox One behind. However, it seems that anyone worried that they won’t be able to get a PS5 or Xbox Series X in time to play the new Call of Duty should rest easy.

RELATED: Leaked Call of Duty: Warzone Vehicle Could Let Players Destroy Buy Stations, Loadout Drops

Reputable Call of Duty leaker Tom Henderson has said that the new Call of Duty game will be coming to both current and last generation consoles. This means that fans can expect the 2022 Call of Duty game to release across PS4, PS5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X. Henderson added that Infinity Ward’s tweet was in reference to the leaked DMZ game mode that’s said to be in the works for the new Call of Duty, as well as “other… plans.”





For the uninitiated, the 2022 Call of Duty game is said to have a DMZ game mode that’s inspired by Escape from Tarkov. There have been conflicting reports about the mode and what exactly it will entail, but more details should come to light the closer we get to the game’s release – assuming the rumors are accurate, that is.

There have been plenty of other rumors about the 2022 Call of Duty game, with many revolving around its title. The latest information suggests that the 2022 Call of Duty game will actually be called Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II, using a Roman numeral to differentiate itself from the 2009 Modern Warfare 2 game. Assuming this information is accurate, then fans can expect Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II to drop at some point this fall.





As for the “other plans” that Henderson alluded to, it remains to be seen what exactly this means. There are reports that suggest a Call of Duty: Warzone sequel is in development for PS5 and Xbox Series X, so perhaps it’s in reference to that. Ultimately, fans will have to wait for Activision to reveal more information about its new Call of Duty game before they can be sure about anything.

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 is rumored to be in development.

MORE: Explaining Call of Duty: Warzone’s Hidden Name Hack

Free PS Plus Game for March 2022 Revealed Early Thanks to previous announcements, PlayStation Plus subscribers already know about one of the free games coming in March 2022.

Read Next





About The Author