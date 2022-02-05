Melancholics!' Richard E Grant sparks concern with emotional video after wife's death | Celebrity News | Showbiz & TV

Richard had been married to his beloved wife Joan Washington for 35 years when lung cancer took her from him, after first meeting her when he was sent for voice coaching lessons at The Actor’s Centre in London back in the 1980s.

“She was wearing a boiler suit and had fairly short, cropped hair and Kicker shoes, and was chain-smoking, which I thought was insane,” he recalled to the Independent of the first time he laid eyes on her.

“She was teaching an accent session with a bunch of actors, and I thought she had the most wonderful voice and huge, sort of monkey eyes.

“I thought that she was really cute and all that. It was December 1982.”