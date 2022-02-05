In case you haven’t heard, the two have been dating for a while now. The lovebirds were first spotted together in November 2020 and made their relationship official on the ‘gram in January 2021.
With Valentine’s Day right around corner, let’s take a look at the couple’s cutest moments on social media so far:
To start, this sweet birthday post Michael shared in January 2021 to celebrate Lori’s 24th trip around the sun:
And when Lori returned the favor in February 2021 with a birthday post for Michael that was just as adorable. She captioned it: “Happyyy Birthdayyy Nugget 🎂 I love you baby…hope today has been at least half as special as you are 🤍.”
And that time she shared these candid photos that were nothing but smiles all around:
This model-worthy series of pics when the pair was dressed to the nines:
This serene view when the couple was enjoying a summer vacay in July 2021:
And Michael kept the trend up with another clip where the sweethearts were soaking up some fun in the sun in July 2021:
Lori showed off her gratitude for Michael when they celebrated Thanksgiving in November 2021 with the caption: “Extremely thankful 🤍🦃.”
They rang in the New Year with some lovey-dovey photos in January 2022:
And finally, Michael made sure to wish his love a very happy birthday with a tropical clip of the two in January 2022. He captioned the post: “Happy B-Day to my turtle🎈My favorite Patna in crime 😜🐢.”