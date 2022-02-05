Must Watch Marvel TV Series And Movies On Netflix : The Defender Universe series, one of the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) series, on Netflix has been concluded and all its collection is now available on Netflix.

There are nearly 27 MCU movies released to date but Netflix has some limited editions. Netflix is streaming 13 MCU movies and the first movie which was aired in the year 2014 was Daredevils.

Now it has been seven years since the first MCU series was streamed on this OTT platform. Marvel Cinematic Universe actually does resemble a universe these days with a huge number of characters in a number of movies (17 at last count) and almost every movie related to each character had received a huge response from the viewers.

In the year 2019, the contract between MCU and Netflix was canceled and MCU content was no were launching on Netflix but later in 2021, the two partners once again decided to come together on one platform and 5 new content were launched on this OTT in the same year.

The MCU Content on Netflix are:-

Daredevils Season 1 and 2

The first MCU series which was released on Netflix was Daredevil (Season 1). The movie was released on April 15, 2015. The series was directed by Drew Goddard and it was one of the most famous series of that time.

The story is about a bling youth named Matt who had lost his eyes because of a radioactive substance and he was completely blind. As the lead actor was blind, his other senses were super active, and in comparison, to a normal human, his other senses act supernaturally.

The story takes a turn when Matt’s father died, as he had to grow up in an orphanage. But he grew up to be a lawyer but secretly he was being trained to be a man with extra natural power with all senses to fight with Hell’s kitchen.

Daredevil returns back to Netflix in the year 2016 with another season being Season II. Following the story of season I, in season II, Matt is smartly handling his enemies, both from his past and from the present.

The fans of Season I had high expectations from season 11. The second half of the movie is about more focusing on Matt’s romantic aspects of life. The fans are also calling it the pre-squeal of punisher.

Luke Cage Season 1 And 2

Luke Cage was the fourth MCU show released on Netflix in 2016. The story revolves around a cop who has been trapped in a murder case. Luke was a peaceful person and sweeps all these problems smoothly and comes up with solutions. But after he get into the fake case, His opinion changed. He no more wanted people to be forgiven instead he started punishing people who were doing illegals on the road.

Luke Cage Season II was also released in the year 2018. Despite the fact that the first season was not very much liked by the viewers, its second part was released.

The story starts from the same point, it was left in season 1. Luke Cage becomes a hero after cleaning all the roads from criminals but the threat still lies underneath and it rises following him. Netflix has produced for the Marvel verse it was still a very entertaining outing for the Power Man.

Punisher Season 1 and 2

Then came Punisher was released in 2017. The story is about Frank Castle, who after taking revenge from his enemies, killed his parents, was about to move in his life but got trapped in a conspiracy, that had a huge chain and runs far deeper than that of New York’s criminals.

Frank will stop at nothing using any means necessary to Punish those involved. This was another popular show on Netflix that actually had the highest views. Netflix passed this series to get aired because the lead actors acting was fantastic in daredevils 2. Jon Bernthal played a man who was cold, ruthless and had no mercy.

After the great success of Season I, Punisher Season 2 was also released. The ruthless Frank performed all his duties very well and this was the last season of Punisher.

Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.S.

Another MCU series that is worth watching on Netflix is Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.S. The story is about an organization S.H.I.E.L.D (Strategic Homeland Intervention Enforcement and Logistics Division), which is a law-enforcing organization.

The organization uses higher agents to work on peculiar events which took place in the world the members also protect the resources or people which is very important for the world and people have an eye on it in order to exploit it.

This was one of the most successful series and it was packed with action scenes, thrills, and suspense scenes. The plot also had many twists which were loved by the viewers.

Jessica Jones Season 1,2 and 3

The second MCU series which was released on Netflix in the year 2015 was Jessica Jones. It is a story of a girl who lost her parents in a car accident but god show some mercy on her and she was gifted with supernatural powers.

After she grows up, she started her detective agency, and her superhuman power is helping her resolve her cases, but again she was also suffering from PTSD after she released herself from the control of Brainwashing Kilgrave.

After the success of Jessica Jones (season 1), Netflix and MCU came up with another series Jessica Jones Season II. The series was released in the year 2018. When compared to Season 1, the second one did not show up so well. In the absence of the main villain Kilgrave, the show lost its masala.

Sometimes, the villains play a more important role than the heroes as they are the one who adds up to the story. Well, no doubt that the lead actress was outstanding in her acting and she tried her best to push the series to that level, unfortunately, sometimes, even hard work does not pay off.

Jessica Jones Season III was released in the year 2019. In the third and last season, Jessica not only found herself but also bravely fought with her past and present enemies. The show was a huge hit on Netflix and the lead actors and actresses had great chemistry on screen which added extra candy points to the show.

The Defenders Season 1

Then came the bang, The Defenders in the year 2017. This was a big hit because, in the series, all the heroes had shown together fighting to save the universe. The story starts with all the New York hero’s gathering together for a mission. The hero named their gang Defenders.

The series ran for almost 6 seasons and it was recently completed. The cinematography was brilliant and the fight scenes were giving Goosebumps to the viewers. Actors like Luke, Jessica gathered to resolve the case and the chemistry of the heroes was mind-blowing.

Iron Fist Season 1



Then came the fifth season of MCU and it was Iron Fist in the year 2017. Danny Randy, the lead actor, survives after he had a plane crash. He was the only person who survived the cash. He was raised by Monks of K’un-Lun. Best teaching and definite great practice made him Immortal Iron Fist.

Danny was powerful but he still struggles to search for his past and so he left the monks and shifted to New York. He was shocked to find that his father has been cheated on and all his business has been taken away by his partner. He decided to stand for his father and provide them with all the things which belong to him and his family.

This show was not very popular among the MCU series but was yet a treat for the fans. Despite the good face and outstanding acting, the lead actor could not make it to drag the series because of its weak plotting.