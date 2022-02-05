NCIS Hawaii star's family to make last-minute guest appearance in huge casting news

As long as there are no more delays, then episode 16, which will feature Talan’s family, should be released on Monday, March 14, on CBS.

Talan also commented on how NCIS Hawaii has made him more reflective when it comes to how you should treat your loved ones.

He added: “You never really appreciate your parents until you’re older.

“Now when I look at Alex and who he is now and it’s funny because I’m like, ‘stop giving your mum a hard time’.

“But then I have to own it and be like, ‘Okay, wait, what would I feeling if I was Alex in that situation?'”

NCIS Hawaii continues on Monday, February 28, on CBS in America. A UK release date hasn’t been announced.