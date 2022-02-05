Sponsored Video
Nike Store Lead

Nike  (NKE) – Get NIKE, Inc. Class B Report does not intend to share the poster with its competitors in the metaverse, the latest buzzword in the tech world.

The brand, which is recruiting talent to boost and bolster its image in this virtual world, has just sent a scathing warning to anyone who still doubted it: The company will not hesitate to go out of its way for anyone who threatens its position. StockX, the Detroit-based sneaker exchange just found out the hard way. 

Nike has filed a complaint against the sneakers exchange which it accuses of having infringed on its patents by marketing non-fungible tokens (NFTs) of its sneakers. The company is saying that StockX has been selling unauthorized images of its shoes as NFTs.



