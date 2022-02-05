Outlander star teases fate of series beyond season 7 ‘don't know when we go back’

Outlander is the onscreen adaptation of a series of best-selling novels written by Diana Gabaldon and season six will be based on her sixth novel ‘A Breath of Snow and Ashes.’

Bell disclosed he recently flicked through her latest release, which was published in November 2021 titled, ‘Go Tell the Bees That I am Gone,’ Gabaldon’s ninth book.

The actor shared: “When the new book came out in November, I flicked right to that last page to check: ‘Is he still there – great!’

He added: “I was thinking ‘Please don’t die, please don’t die’, so of course, I want to keep going.”