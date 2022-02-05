Phillip Schofield apologises to Dancing on Ice co-stars in emotional Covid battle update | Celebrity News | Showbiz & TV

Phillip Schofield, 59, has revealed he’s tried everything to be able to make it to host Dancing on Ice alongside co-star Holly Willoughby, 40, in an emotional Instagram post this morning. The presenter was struck down with Covid earlier this week, meaning he had to pull out of fronting This Morning at the last minute.

Phillip was hoping he’d be given the all clear just in time to host Sunday’s edition of Dancing on Ice.

However, the star has taken to social media to inform his three million followers that despite doing two lateral flow tests “to be absolutely sure”, the results on both have sadly come back positive.

Taking a picture of the tests resting on a granite worktop, Phillip wrote today: “Did two tests to be absolutely sure (crying face emoji).”

The ITV favourite then took the opportunity to wish his colleague Stephen Mulhern good luck as he steps in to replace him.

