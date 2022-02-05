POLL: Should the UK dump all Covid restrictions like Denmark? VOTE | UK | News





At the beginning of the month, Denmark became the first county in the European Union to scrap all of its pandemic related restrictions. This means the Danish population no longer have to comply with indoor mask mandates and are also not forced to show vaccine passports at bars, restaurants, and stadiums.

There is also no longer a mandatory isolation period for those infected with the virus. The measures were scrapped despite the fact that COVID-19 has not been eliminated in Denmark. In fact, its infection rate is currently higher than every other country’s in the world— except one. Denmark’s infection rate is only pipped to the post by the South Pacific archipelago nation of Palau.

Michael Bang Petersen, a Danish researcher who led a global survey of COVID attitudes and advises the Danish government, describes the decision as “a very, very strange thing to do” in comparison with the infection rate. However, Mr Petersen defends the decision because after scrapping the measures, Denmark has seen a fall in ICU admissions and shorter hospital stays for patients. Due to these factors, the political scientist claims COVID is no longer a socially critical sickness in Denmark. In a conversation with The Atlantic’s journalist Derek Thompson, he noted that the main justification for the scrapping of measures was that Danish hospitals “are not being overwhelmed”. READ MORE: Backlash against Boots over ‘faulty’ Covid travel kits

He said: “We have excellent data surveillance of our hospital system in Denmark, and when we look at the number of people in ICUs, it’s dropping. “We have a lot of people in hospitals with positive tests, but most of them are testing positive with Covid rather than being there because of Covid. “They’re also in the hospital for a much shorter duration than previous waves. The number of people being treated for pneumonia is a critical indicator, and that’s going down as well.” He adds that this in particular is due to two factors, which when combined mean this wave isn’t stressing the hospital systems as much. Firstly, Denmark has a very high vaccine uptake, with 81 percent of the adult population having two doses and 61 percent having received a booster vaccine. DON’T MISS

Secondly, Omicron is much milder than other Covid variants and its symptoms are commonly referred to as cold-like. The decision to scrap the measures has been met with support among the public. Michael Bang Petersen was quick to add that this doesn’t mean the public were “strongly opposed to restrictions in general”, but added that what was a priority for most people in Denmark was that the hospital system was not overwhelmed. He said: “People here support restrictions not only when they’re personally afraid but also when they fear the societal consequences of spread and what it does to the hospital system.” However, he noted that the international reaction to removing restrictions has been one of confusion or disbelief, adding “but that is why it’s so important to understand what’s happening in our hospital wards, and all the data coming in from our excellent hospital-data infrastructure shows that this is not a critical threat anymore.”

Recently, England returned to Plan A measures as per Government guidance. As of January 27, some measures were relaxed as the public longer need to wear a face-covering but should consider wearing one in crowded, enclosed spaces. The public also no longer have to show an NHS COVID Pass at venues and events. From January 20, staff and pupils in secondary schools and colleges are also no longer required to wear a face-covering in classrooms. While on January 19, it was announced that you no longer have to work from home and can instead return to your place of work if your employers ask you to. A travel measure is also due to be scrapped from February 11, as if a passenger is fully-vaccinated they will no longer need to take a COVID-19 test either before or after they arrive in the UK. Despite scrapping this, anyone travelling will still need to complete a passenger locator form, and those who aren’t fully vaccinated will still need to take a pre-departure test.









