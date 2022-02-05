Prince Andrew to face accusers lawyers on March 10 at 'neutral' London location





The Duke of York, who celebrates his 62nd birthday next week, will be required to make a statement under oath to the legal representatives for his accuser. Lawyers representing Ms Giuffre will be flying in from the US to interview Andrew in person, in London, as part of his ongoing civil case.

According to sources with knowledge of the case, the date was agreed by both parties following a lengthy back-and-forth over scheduling issues. This marks the latest development in the case in which Ms Giuffre is suing the Duke in New York over alleged sexual assault in a civil case. Virginia Giuffre, previously Virginia Roberts, alleges Andrew sexually abused her on three separate occasions when she was a minor under US law. She alleges that she was trafficked as a teenager to the Duke through convicted sex offenders Jeffrey Epstein and Ghislaine Maxwell, a friend of the Prince’s.

Andrew has consistently denied her claims. On March 10, David Boies and Sigrid McCawley, of Boies Schiller Flexner – the firm representing Ms Giuffre – will first question Prince Andrew. The royal’s grilling is anticipated to last around two days, before Ms Giuffre’s legal team questions Shukri Walker. Ms Walker is a woman who is alleged to have seen the Duke and Ms Giuffre together at a nightclub 20 years ago, after which Ms Giuffre claims she had to have sex with him. The lawyers also have plans to interview Major Robert Ashton Olney, who was a royal equerry for Andrew. The lawyers want to ask Major Olney about Andrew’s dealings with Jeffrey Epstein. READ MORE: Kate’s engagement ring value revealed as fans get close-up in video

He is also expected to face uncomfortable questions about his ties to Ghislaine Maxwell. The confirmation of this deposition comes after Judge Kaplan, who is presiding over the US sex case, approved requests for four people to be formally interviewed in the UK and Australia. The Duke’s lawyer Andrew Brettler wants testimony from Ms Giuffre’s husband Robert about her alleged role in Epstein’s sex-trafficking operation. He also wants to speak with Dr Judith Lightfoot, Ms Giuffre’s therapist.

A source is saying that despite complying with the legal process, Ms Giuffre had not confirmed any details for her own deposition. Ms Giuffre, 38, could be allowed to conduct hers via video feed as there are still some travel restrictions in place because of the pandemic. A source close to the Duke told The Telegraph: “We agreed to voluntarily produce the Duke for a deposition on March 10. Despite repeated requests, Ms. Giuffre still hasn’t committed to a date or location for her deposition.” Prince Andrew still reserves the right to settle in the case by offering a sum of money, even after any deposition is taken. Last month, the Queen stripped Andrew of his remaining royal patronages and military titles after Judge Kaplan ruled to allow the case to go to trial, despite the legal team for the Duke making several attempts to get it thrown out.









