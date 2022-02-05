Prince Andrew WILL give evidence under oath - Duke expected to face questions next month





The Duke of York will face what is known as a deposition on March 10 in London, in what has been described as a neutral location. The news comes on the eve of the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee.

The Duke’s deposition will be conducted by his accuser Virginia Giuffre’s lawyers, David Boies and Sigrid McCawley. It is expected to last two days, according to the Telegraph. Ms Giuffre is suing the Queen’s second son for damages in her home country of the US. She claims she was trafficked by disgraced financier Jeffrey Epstein, Andrew’s friend and a convicted sex offender, to have sex with the royal when she was 17, a minor under US law, at Ghislaine Maxwell’s London home in the early 2000s.

The Duke is also alleged to have sexually abused Ms Giuffre during a visit to Epstein’s private island, Little St James, and on a separate occasion at his Manhattan mansion. Andrew has strenuously denied all allegations. A source close to him said: “We agreed to voluntarily produce the Duke for a deposition on March 10. “Despite repeated requests, Ms Giuffre still hasn’t committed to a date or location for her deposition.” READ MORE: Meghan, Harry and Andrew scandals have royals ‘rethinking things’

It comes after Andrew was stripped of his royal patronages and honorary military titles in a dramatic fallout from his civil sex case last month. The Duke will also stop using his HRH style. The move came after a judge threw out his motion to dismiss the lawsuit and ruled it can go to trial.

The decision represents Andrew’s complete removal from official royal life. It was also seen as an attempt to distance the monarchy from the Duke in the year of the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee.









