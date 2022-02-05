Princess Anne and Camilla's body language 'like old friends' after 'slow thaw'

However, she added any apparent distance has seemingly changed over the years and the royals act more as “old friends”.

Princess Anne is thought to have briefly dated Camilla’s first husband Andrew Parker Bowles, many years before he dated Camilla.

However, this does not seem to have been a source of awkwardness between the pair, Judi suggested.

She continued: “Camilla and Anne’s most frequent bouts of body language together suggest they have harvested all the many things they have in common to relax into the role of friends.”