Queen pays touching tribute to her beloved dad as she marks Platinum Jubilee in new photos

In photos to mark her Platinum Jubilee, The Queen has paid a touching tribute to her father, King George VI by wearing presents he gave her for her 18th birthday.

As the celebrations get underway, the Monarch, 95, can be seen reminiscing over memorabilia and cards in the pictures.

She is giving a subtle nod to her late father George as she can be seen wearing two brooches on her left side that were gifted to her by her father on her 18th birthday.

Queen Elizabeth II was close to her father and the two diamond clip aquamarine brooches are said to be very close to her heart.



Given to her in 1944 to celebrate her birthday, the art deco-style brooches were made for the then-Princess by jewellery company Boucheron and the stunning pieces are created from aquamarines and baguette oval and round diamond.

In the new photos to mark the upcoming jubilee, the Queen can be seen wearing a teal coloured dress with pearls round her neck and the brooches on her left shoulder.

She is sitting in the Oak Room at her home in Windsor Castle and is surrounded by cards and memorabilia celebrating her Platinum and Golden Jubilees.

Her famous pet Corgis also made an appearance as she smiles as she flicks through the cards and photos marking her lengthy reign on the throne.



Sentimental jewellery seems for special occasions is something her Majesty has done in the past as she also chose to wear some for her Diamond Jubilee back in 2012, and again for the VE Day 75th anniversary in 2020.

Marking the sad occasion of her beloved husband, Prince Philip’s funeral last year, the Queen chose another sentimental piece of jewellery for the day.

She chose to wear a Richmond Brooch which is one of the biggest in her collection, and dates back to Queen Mary.

It was given to Queen Mary as a wedding gift in 1893 by the town of Richmond and was made by Hunt and Roskell.



She came to the throne following the death of her father on 6th February 1952 but her coronation took place the following year on 2nd June 1953.

This year marks Queen Elizabeth’s incredible 70th year on the British throne and the country is marking the occasion with an extra Bank Holiday on Friday 3 June.

Her majesty is known to usually mark the anniversary of coming to the throne more privately, but this momentous date will be a bigger public affair.

