Queen’s message for Camilia is bid for ‘trouble free’ transition - ‘Future proofing’

Her blessing for the Duchess of Cornwall is the monarch “future-proofing” the institution in a bid for as “trouble-free” a transition as possible, a royal commentator has told PA. Using her historic milestone to shape the future of the monarchy, the Queen called on the nation to support both Camilla as Queen and Charles as King.

The head of state said in the written message: “I would like to express my thanks to you all for your support.

“I remain eternally grateful for, and humbled by, the loyalty and affection that you continue to give me.

“And when, in the fullness of time, my son Charles becomes King, I know you will give him and his wife Camilla the same support that you have given me; and it is my sincere wish that, when that time comes, Camilla will be known as Queen Consort as she continues her own loyal service.”

Calling it the most “extraordinary message”, former BBC royal correspondent Peter Hunt told the PA news agency: “The Queen is ensuring the transition, when it comes, to her son as king is as seamless and trouble free as possible.