



The Yellowstone Quake defeated the Badlands Sabres 5-4 in overtime on Friday at Riley Arena in Cody, Wyoming.

The Sabres led the contest 4-3 in the third period before Yellowstone evened the score at the 16:45 mark when Jack Harris pushed his second goal of the game past Zach Broxterman.

Then at 1:30 in overtime the Quake’s Brandon Kiddis scored his second goal of the game to secure the 5-4 victory over Badlands.

Yellowstone started of the game with a goal by Isaiah Burchett at 4:11 in the first period on an assist from Jaxon Call to take a 1-0 lead. The Sabres responded as Levi Knight netted an equalizer two minutes later to tie the game at one.

But Harris added another goal for the Quake at 8:39 to put them up 2-1 before the Sabres’ Derrick Brown tied the contest 2-2 at the 10:20 mark.

Each team scored a goal in the second period, as Kiddis gave Yellowstone a 3-2 advantage at 9:26 before Keagon Holloway knotted things up 3-3 at the 16:45 mark.

The Sabres jumped in front 4-3 at 4:42 in the third period when Mason Martin scored on a power play.

However, Harris forced overtime with a Yellowstone goal at 16:45 before Kiddis won the game for the Quake on another power play at the 1:30 mark in overtime.

The Sabres wrap up a three game set at Yellowstone at 7:30 p.m. on Saturday at Riley Arena in Cody, Wyoming.

