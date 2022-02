Thieriot isn’t slated to star in Cal Fire when it begins shooting before making its way to CBS.

According to TV Line, production on the project isn’t expected to disrupt his duties with SEAL Team.

However, with season six of the military drama only just announced, news on when the cast and crew will be back at work and on screens remains unconfirmed.

SEAL Team seasons 1-5 are available to stream on Paramunt+ in the USA now. SEAL Team season 5 continues Wednesdays at 9pm on Sky Max in the UK.