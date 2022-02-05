Several people injured in avalanches near Pemberton

Several people are injured after two avalanches near Pemberton, B.C.

According to B.C. Emergency Health Services, emergency crews responded to the incidents around 1 p.m. on Saturday.

Two patients in serious condition and a third patient with unknown injuries are being transported to a clinic in Whistler.

Two patients in critical condition are being airlifted to Vancouver General Hospital.

Pemberton Search and Rescue is on scene, said Tiffany Akins with BCEHS.

The ambulance service deployed four ambulances, a support vehicle, and a helicopter in Pemberton.

CBC News has requested more information from Pemberton Search and Rescue and Pemberton Fire and Rescue.

More to come