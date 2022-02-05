Tesco: Money saving expert details deals - get £40 off supermarket for free

Chloe Carmichael is a deal hunting expert from Glasgow. The 29-year-old founded Chloe’s Deal Club in 2019 and now shares her money saving expert tips online.
Chloe also detailed another “unknown hack”, which can bag discounts at various UK stores including Tesco.
She said: “There’s also an app called Daali which my members and I love.
“It connects to your bank account via Open Banking then you automatically get rewarded when you shop with various brands such as Amazon, Tesco, Ikea, Asda, Starbucks.
“At Tesco, you get 1 Daalipoint for every £1 (up to £100) for purchases online and in-store.
“Your points can then be converted into gift cards.
“As it tracks automatically, you often don’t realise your collecting points until you log in and see your points balance.”
Chloe recently detailed a Sainsbury’s voucher deal trick to get you £60 worth of shopping for only £48.
She said: “If you’ve never placed an online grocery order with Sainsbury’s, search online for ‘Sainsbury’s first shop voucher.
“You should find a code on Sainsbury’s website for £12 off your first £60+ online grocery shop.
“This means you’ll get £60 worth of shopping for only £48.”
Another money-saving expert, Holly, also detailed a trick to get “at least £30 of free food a week” at Tesco, Sainsbury’s, Morrisons – and even Waitrose.
Holly, who posts also her tips on her Instagram account @hollyvlogs, said: “There are ways you can get at least £30 worth of food free each week and I’m going to tell you how to do this.
“It used to be paper coupons, but now it’s all about cashback apps, and there’s a lot of them.”