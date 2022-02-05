Tesco: Money saving expert details deals - get £40 off supermarket for free

Chloe Carmichael is a deal hunting expert from Glasgow. The 29-year-old founded Chloe’s Deal Club in 2019 and now shares her money saving expert tips online.

Chloe also detailed another “unknown hack”, which can bag discounts at various UK stores including Tesco.

She said: “There’s also an app called Daali which my members and I love.

“It connects to your bank account via Open Banking then you automatically get rewarded when you shop with various brands such as Amazon, Tesco, Ikea, Asda, Starbucks.

“At Tesco, you get 1 Daalipoint for every £1 (up to £100) for purchases online and in-store.