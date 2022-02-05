The Apprentice star speaks out on ‘hostile’ filming environment

The Apprentice made a dramatic return to BBC One last month for series 16 following a two-year break due to the coronavirus pandemic. A selection of contestants have been fired by Lord Alan Sugar following savage dressing downs in the boardroom. With the competition heating up, former candidate Conor Gilsenan has revealed how “chaotic” the show can be as contestants continue to fight to become Lord Sugar’s next business partner.

So far, five hungry hopefuls have been sent packing by Lord Sugar on the business show, with Francesca Kennedy Wallbank being the latest candidate to be fired after misspelling ‘Arctic’ in the title of a video game.

The mathematician ended the girls’ winning streak by becoming the first female candidate to be sent home.

Next week, the remaining candidates will be in heading to north Wales where they will have to run their own highland railway, quarry tour and zip line.

As always, the two teams will be under the close watch of Lord Sugar’s trusted aides Baroness Karren Brady and Tim Campbell, who is filling in for The Apprentice favourite Claude Littner as he recovers following surgery.

