Tottenham news: Harry Kane explains what Antonio Conte has changed that Mourinho failed | Football | Sport

“We played really well. We started on the front-foot and missed a bit of momentum in the second half but controlled the game after our third goal.

“I was delighted to see that go in [first goal]. I’m happy to be on the scoresheet.

“It was unbelievable by Sonny [for the second goal]. He has lots of pace and created a big chance and I’m just happy I was able to sneak it home. Everyone played really well. Let’s keep it going.

“There is still a long way to go [this season]. We have plenty of games coming up in the league and cup.”

